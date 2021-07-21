Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says

‘Climate change is with us, not just intermittently, but all the time’

B.C. Premier John Horgan says officials are in talks with the United States and Australia about potential support in fighting some 300 wildfires scorching the province, but COVID-19 and the wildfire situation elsewhere is limiting the help that’s available.

Horgan made the comments during a news conference today from Castlegar, where he was touring the BC Wildfire Service’s Southeast Fire Centre.

More than 3,000 firefighters and support staff are on the fire lines, including crews from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec, while about 100 firefighters from Mexico are due to arrive this weekend.

The federal government is also sending 350 Canadian Armed Forces members to help the province’s wildfire efforts.

READ ALSO: Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges

Horgan says the wildfires have ignited just as British Columbia’s tourism industry was hoping to begin its recovery from the pandemic, but he promised the province will work with industry and labour groups to support them.

Hundreds more have joined the thousands already forced from their homes by wildfires as several local governments ordered residents to get out Tuesday night ahead of nearby blazes.

“For those living through yet another horrific fire season, this is a graphic reminder of how climate change is with us, not just intermittently, but all the time,” Horgan said.

“We all have to hang together as British Columbians and follow the lead of emergency personnel.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Climate changeJohn Horgan

Previous story
Beer and wine store proposed for 1704 Broadway Ave. South in Williams Lake
Next story
B.C. puts 18-month ban on rodenticides to help protect wildlife

Just Posted

Highway 97 is closed in both directions July 22 due to the Flat Lake wildfire. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Highway 97 closed in both directions from Big Bar Road to 94 Mile: DriveBC

Wildfire crews battle the Flat Lake fire. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Lifelong trapper Paul Blackwell details his life story in his memoir, the Mad Trapper of Greeny Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mad Trapper shares memoir of life in the Cariboo

A proposal to build a drive-thru restaurant and beer and wine store at 1704 Broadway Avenue South has been downgraded to just a beer and wine store. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Beer and wine store proposed for 1704 Broadway Ave. South in Williams Lake