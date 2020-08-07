A wildfire roughly eight kilometres northeast of Clinton was sparked on Aug. 8, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

B.C. wildfire crews have had a busy week, battling 111 fires in the past seven days.

While a majority of the blazes were small, and quickly extinguished, that brings this year’s total number of wildfires to 365 since April.

Ninety per cent of those fires are out, but 29 are still burning as of Friday (Aug. 7).

August is the busiest month for wildfires in B.C., due to tinder dry conditions burning through fuel in the ground and dirt while lightning storms wreak havoc on rural and mountainous areas.

So far this year, Kamloops is dealing with the lion’s share of active fires – with 12 currently burning – followed by the Okanagan, where nine are burning.

Officials ordered about 75 homes to evacuate earlier this week after a wildfire sparked along Highway 97 near Penticton. Everyone has been given the green light to return back to their properties.

Meanwhile, a number of properties remain under an evacuation alert northwest of Princeton due to a 21-hectare sized blaze, which has been dubbed the Dry Lake fire.

ALSO WATCH: Penticton man wakes to wildfire, forced to evacuate from home

The wildfire service has urged caution as the pandemic has forced British Columbians to stay closer to home and explore the outdoors this summer. Everyone is being asked to ensure campfires are fully extinguished, smokers should not flick cigarettes onto the ground. Category 2 and 3 open fires are banned in most of B.C.’s southern region.

While roughly 44 per cent of wildfires have been caused by lightning, and roughly 14 per cent caused by humans, 41 per cent are still classified as “unknown.”

The typical number of human-caused fires is about 500 to 600 each year, according to BC Wildfire Service data.

To report a wildfire call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.

WATCH: Bryan Reid Sr., host of the TV show Timber Kings, offers fire smart tips:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction
Next story
Bats in August may be pups learning to fly

Just Posted

Bats in August may be pups learning to fly

Mid-summer is the time when landowners typically notice more bat activity

Little Britches Rodeo rides ahead in Williams Lake Aug. 7-9

Spectators are not allowed, and COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place

Hometown: Dedicated to a soup kitchen in Williams Lake

We catch up with an employee and a volunteer who love working at the Salvation Army soup kitchen

Williams Lake First Nation member returns home for government internship

Dylan Sellars will be working with the Nation until May 2021

Drive-thru cannabis store coming to Lhtako Dene Nation near Quesnel

On reserve land, the store will open in accordance with band law

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Answers to 5 common questions facing families for the COVID-19 school year

COVID-19 protocols are likely to vary even more at the school board level, and even and school-to-school.

Most Read