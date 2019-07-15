B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Lucas Darryl Bradwell, of North Vancouver, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a TD Canada Trust in Sidney on July 9. RCMP believe he is still on Vancouver Island. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

RCMP say a North Vancouver man is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Vancouver Island bank last week.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Lucas Darryl Bradwell, wanted for a ‘bold midday robbery’ at the TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

On the afternoon of July 9, a man entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and took off northbound on Fifth Street. Despite a quick response from Sidney North Saanich RCMP, the General Investigation Section (GIS) and police dog services, the suspect wasn’t located.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

READ ALSO: Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

RCMP say contributions from multiple police agencies and members of the community helped them identify the suspect.

“This is another example of how offenders from outside our communities will still be held accountable for offences committed within our jurisdiction,” said Cpl. Kevin Shaw of the Sidney North Saanich GIS. “In this investigation we were grateful for the assistance provided by the Victoria, Vancouver and Abbotsford Police Departments and the Oceanside RCMP.”

RCMP believe Bradwell is still on Vancouver Island and ask the public to call 911 if they see him. Anyone with knowledge of Bradwell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter