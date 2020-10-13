The Quesnel Seniors’ Centre will once again act as an advance polling location. More than 3,000 people voted at the seniors’ centre during advance polling in 2017 (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

B.C. VOTES: Advance polling in Quesnel to begin on Oct. 15

Only two advance locations will be active in Cariboo North, down from five during the 2017 election

Voters in the Cariboo North riding will have fewer advance polling options in 2020.

Only two advance polling locations will be active in the riding — one at the Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre and one at the Williams Lake Ramada Inn.

In 2017, there were five advance polling locations, including Big Lake Community Hall, Miocene Community Hall, and Wildwood Fire Hall. The senior’s centre and Ramada Inn were also available for advance polling in 2017.

While advance polling made up over 25 per cent of ballots during the 2017 election, only the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre was widely used. That location had 3,225 ballots cast, while the three eliminated locations combined to count 185 ballots.

The Williams Lake location had nearly 300 ballots cast in advance polling.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Looking back at 2017 Cariboo North numbers

Advance polling in Cariboo North will be between Thursday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 21. Each location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Election day is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, but with a high number of mail-in ballots expected by Elections BC, residents might not know the result until weeks after that day. Mail-in ballots are not counted on election night.

READ MORE: Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know


