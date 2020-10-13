The Quesnel Seniors’ Centre will once again act as an advance polling location. More than 3,000 people voted at the seniors’ centre during advance polling in 2017 (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
B.C. VOTES: Advance polling in Quesnel to begin on Oct. 15
Only two advance locations will be active in Cariboo North, down from five during the 2017 election
Voters in the Cariboo North riding will have fewer advance polling options in 2020.
Only two advance polling locations will be active in the riding — one at the Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre and one at the Williams Lake Ramada Inn.
Advance polling in Cariboo North will be between Thursday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 21. Each location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Election day is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, but with a high number of mail-in ballots expected by Elections BC, residents might not know the result until weeks after that day.
