B.C. Votes 2020: Quesnel advance voting up in 2020

Nearly 4,500 people took advantage of advance voting in the Cariboo North electoral district

Around 2,000 vote-by-mail packages have been requested in the Cariboo North electoral district. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)

Just over 12,000 people voted in the Cariboo North provincial electoral in 2017, and before a ballot was cast today on election day, a third of that number will have already voted in the riding.

According to Elections BC, well over 4,400 people voted in advance polling in the riding this year. During the 2017 election, 3,707 people voted early, with three additional polling locations.

District Electoral Officer Wayne Robier added around 2,000 vote-by-mail packages have been requested by residents in Cariboo North.

“[Early voters] are considerably more than last time, and we have 21,000 voters in all,” he said. “Almost a third of potential voters have voted.”

B.C. VOTES 2020: Looking back at 2017 Cariboo North numbers

Robier said people were happy to vote early.

“I didn’t hear any negative reactions,” he said. “I talked to a few people who were very pleased that they were able to vote in advance.”

Provincial Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman held a news conference the day before the election.

He said Elections BC expects 30 to 35 per cent of all ballots to be cast through the mail, and the counting of those ballots is planned to start on Nov. 6. The initial vote count given on election night, Saturday, Oct. 24, will only count advance ballots and election day ballots.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

People who did not mail their ballot package in on time are able to submit it at a polling location.

B.C. VOTES 2020: Free transit available in Quesnel on Election Day

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020