Douglas Gook is running for the B.C. Green Party in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)

Douglas Gook is running for the B.C. Green Party in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Douglas Gook, Green Party

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

We asked Cariboo North election candidates the same five questions — plus one bonus question — leading up to the Oct. 24 election and gave them all the same word limit.

1. How would your provincial government approach a COVID-19 recovery moving forward?

Achieving the best health outcomes for all British Columbians starts with universal availability of no-cost, safe vaccines. The B.C. Green Party has also committed to major improvements to long-term seniors care and enhanced mental health services.

With this opportunity for an economy reset, I’m encouraged to see the other parties finally talking about the Green Party’s longtime call for Universal Basic Income (UBI).

2. What will you do to improve road quality in Cariboo North?

It’s important to deal with both the symptoms and root causes of the poor road quality in Cariboo North.

As your MLA, I would be your advocate for getting issues dealt with by the ministry responsible and maintenance contractors. New road construction should only proceed after proper levels of maintenance to existing infrastructure.

Independent hydrologists and ecoforesters have warned us for decades that the non-sustainable clearcut short-rotation exploitation of our forests would contribute to the flooding and washout problems that we now see plaguing Cariboo roads. There are climate crisis impacts too. I’ve worked my entire adult life to implement ecoforestry and climate solutions.

3. How should we tackle the overdose crisis?

The deplorable track record of the B.C. Lib/NDP governments’ failure to implement the known solutions to end the toxic drug crisis impacts us all with the tragic deaths of our relatives, friends and neighbours. I shed many tears and offer my heart to all of us who have been impacted by the unnecessary deaths of our loved ones.

As your B.C. Green Party MLA, I will prioritize my actions for ending drug prohibition (which undermines the criminal toxic drug market) and strengthen the health system-delivered harm reduction, clean drug supply and comprehensive addiction treatment services.

4. What will resource extraction look like in Cariboo North over the next 10 years?

With a B.C. Green Party government, sustainability and the science for protecting all values will be the foundation for resource use. Ending monopolistic corporate industrial fibre mining by transitioning to value-added Natural Selection Forestry is the best way of highlighting quality tree growth that is prerequisite for supplying a vibrant employment intensive value-added wood manufacturing sector. In addition, protecting science-based levels of Old Growth Forests, ending raw log exports and herbicide spraying are all no brainers.

Protecting mine workers, our watersheds and communities needs mining law reform in B.C. Since the Imperial Metals toxic mine tailings disaster (2014), I’ve worked with 70 groups and First Nations to implement safe practices for the industry. B.C. Liberals/NDP governments have ignored these reforms. They choose not to uphold our existing mining laws regarding the Mt. Polley disaster, the largest toxic mine tailings spill in Canadian history and even rewarded Imperial Metals permits to 24/7 pipe tailings effluent into Quesnel Lake. This business-as-usual disgrace must change so mining can be a safe and responsible part of our economy.

5. Why are you running for MLA of Cariboo North?

As a third-generation settler who has lived my whole life on the unceded traditional territories of the Dalkelh, Northern Sewepnec and Tsilhqot’in Nations, I LOVE this home we call the Cariboo. I want to make sure that we will always have healthy caribou in the Cariboo.

All of us have part of the solutions needed for future generations to be able to thrive. I hear the voices of our children, and I want to help get us there.

Bonus: What question should we have asked you?

What must we do to pass on a healthy planet to our children?

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES: Advance polling in Quesnel to begin on Oct. 15


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Just Posted

Mark Hamm has lived and worked in the Cariboo since 1982 when he took a summer job, which turned into a permanent position with the BC Forest Service, and said he loves the area, the people and volunteering in the community. (Greg Sabatino photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mark Hamm making a difference in the community

“It was really tough on the people working at the fire centre through all of that,” Hamm said

Douglas Gook is running for the B.C. Green Party in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Douglas Gook, Green Party

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

Scott Elliott is running for the B.C. NDP in the provincial election. (File Photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Scott Elliott, NDP

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

Interior Health Authority confirmed Wednesday the lab at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Staffing shortage impacting Cariboo Memorial Hospital lab in Williams Lake

Residents continue to experience difficulties booking appointments

Jaxon Cobb was busy Wednesday helping prepare the Elks Hall to be an advanced polling station for the B.C. Election and voters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding. Advanced polls are open Thursday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For voters in the Cariboo North riding the advance polls are at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C. Votes 2020: Advanced polls open in Williams Lake

Voters can cast ballots in advance from Oct. 15 to 21, 2020

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September hit another record for the month as they continued to climb higher and prices soared.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Actual national average home price in September was a record $604,000

Nathan Hrushkin, left, helps Francois Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, assemble a plaster cast onto a fossilized dinosaur bone, which was discovered by Hrushkin in the Horseshoe Valley of southern Alberta in an undated handout photo. Experts say the 12-year-old Calgary boy’s discovery will fill a significant gap in their knowledge of dinosaur evolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dion Hrushkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Discovery by little Nathan:’ Boy, 12, finds fossil of duck-billed dinosaur in Alberta

Nathan and his dad have learned that the bone belonged to a young hadrosaur

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Most Read