Moose browse on twigs during winter. Predators, snowmobile trails and resource roads have affected moose and caribou populations across B.C. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News)

Moose browse on twigs during winter. Predators, snowmobile trails and resource roads have affected moose and caribou populations across B.C. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News)

B.C. updating wildlife law to expand Indigenous independence

’Sheltering’ agreements to allow guest hunters into territory

The B.C. government’s latest step in aligning its laws with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People is an update of the Wildlife Act to incorporate native hunting traditions.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy tabled amendments in the B.C. legislature Wednesday that would require wildlife managers to consider traditional Indigenous knowledge in their decisions on hunting permits.

“The Wildlife Act has not been amended to address Indigenous values since 1966,” Conroy told the legislature March 9. “The proposed amendments authorize governments to enter into sheltering agreements with first nations, which will recognize the traditional practice where a host first nation permits members of another first nation to harvest wildlife within the host’s traditional territory.”

The ministry said in a statement that the sheltering provision brings B.C. laws into alignment with Indigenous laws, and is expected to improve the certainty of wildlife and hunting data collection.

Hunting and fishing rights are included in Crown treaties, but much of the province is not covered by them. The latest changes come after talks with the B.C. First Nations Wildlife and Habitat Conservation Forum, and court cases that have upheld Indigenous hunting rights.

“Generations of traditional knowledge about the hunting grounds, a court case that took three years to get to the Supreme Court and after all this time, our rights are confirmed,” said Chief Fred Robbins of the Esk’etemc Band, with 19 reserves based at Alkali Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

RELATED: Tsilhqot’in close forestry roads to protect moose

RELATED: B.C. wolf cull continues as caribou herds dwindle

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsWildlife

Previous story
Ukraine can’t negotiate with ‘gun to head,’ says Joly as Trudeau presses allies
Next story
VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Just Posted

League play is wrapping up at the Williams Lake Curling Club. (Photo submitted)
Curlers enjoy weekend bonspiel as some COVID restrictions ease

Williams Lake city council. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council gives early budget approval for $1.775 million asphalt rehabilitation

The Williams Lake Stampede is one of Canada’s largest rodeos. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Stampede back in the saddle for 2022

An RCMP officer walks in front of a window with holes in it on Allard Street. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
RCMP North District Emergency Response Team arrest man in Quesnel