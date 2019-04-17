Gurjant Singh, who is in his mid-20s, was initially charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal negligence causing death, but both counts were stayed at his Wednesday court appearance. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

A semi-trailer truck driver from British Columbia who was involved in a Manitoba collision that killed two people has pleaded guilty to a pair of careless driving charges.

Gurjant Singh, who is in his mid-20s, was initially charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal negligence causing death, but both counts were stayed at his Wednesday court appearance.

Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

The August 2017 collision happened at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway, just west of Portage la Prairie.

Police said at the time that a truck carrying pipe and heading west on the Trans-Canada appeared to run a red light before it collided with a car going south on the other highway.

The people in the car — a 19-year-old woman from the Rural Municipality of Alonsa, Man., and a 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie — died at the scene. (CTV Winnipeg)

The Canadian Press

