B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

On Feb. 27, 2020, RCMP in Burnaby caught a truck driver with a third passenger in the back, sitting on a child’s car seat. (RCMP handout)
On Feb. 25, 2020, RCMP in Burnaby caught a truck driver with a second passenger sitting on a wood block. (RCMP handout)

Mounties are reminding truck drivers that neither a wood block – nor a child’s car seat – are appropriate replacements for legal passenger seats in rigs or any other vehicles.

RCMP in Burnaby conducted a number of commercial vehicle safety stops this week in the city and took to social media to highlight some of the infractions officers found.

On Thursday, police officers stopped a truck in South Burnaby only to find a passenger sitting on a block of wood. The driver was issued three tickets for five violations and slapped with a $1,018 fine. The truck was “placed out of service” and towed.

Then on Friday, officers stopped another commercial truck after finding three passengers in a two-passenger rig. The extra adult passenger was using a child booster seat on the floor of the vehicle, police said.

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

While the driver was issued a $598 ticket, the extra passenger left the truck and took the SkyTrain.

Mounties called the blitz a “a resounding success,” and said more details on further incidents will be released Monday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPTrucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court
Next story
B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Lakecity man challenges muscular dystrophy every day

Dave Maitland was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy (MD) called limb-girdle at 30

Colonialism examined through an Inuit lens in Film Club’s next offering in March

One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk in on next Friday, March 6 at the Gibraltar Room

RC Cotton bridge officially open to the public

The bridge is now accessible 24/7 by lakecity residents looking to use the trails

Lodge owner in Tsilhqot’in declared title area wants to be bought out for fair price

Hausi Wittwer has operated the Chilko River Lodge for 21 years

Cariboo police forces recover truck, Bobcat and trailer stolen from Quesnel

A 100 Mile House resident was arrested after trying to flee a police roadblock near Wildwood

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Two separate truck drivers were handed fines for illegal passenger seats in Burnaby

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Guidelines lay out the precautions health-care workers should take when assessing and treating the new coronavirus

VIDEO: B.C. Liberal MLA Rich Coleman announced retirement after six terms

After 24 years, he says it’s ‘time to hang up the skates”

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Most Read