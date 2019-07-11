A transgender female inmate has filed a complaint with B.C. Human Rights Tribunal regarding treatment at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

A transgender inmate in a Maple Ridge women’s prison will not have an appeal in her extradition fight heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The court dismissed an application by Hayden Patterson, formerly known as Kevin Patterson, who is being held on an extradition matter to face a murder charge in the U.S.

She was arrested in Abbotsford in 2014 as a suspect in a Washington State murder.

Patterson has alleged discrimination against government officials on the basis of her gender identity, arguing she was not given “diplomatic assurances” she would be housed in a women’s facility and protected from the risk of abuse if extradited.

She applied for a judicial review of the extradition decision, which was denied at the B.C. Court of Appeal.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected Patterson’s application for leave to appeal, and, as usual, did not provide reasons.

Patterson, 25, has also filed a human rights complaint against the B.C. government. She said a behaviour contract she signed when she was transferred into Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge is discriminatory because she is subject to tougher behaviour requirements than other female prisoners.

She was arrested at an Abbotsford hotel after she and her co-accused, Christopher Shade, allegedly used shovels to bludgeon to death Patterson’s roommate, Richard Bergesen, 57, who was found dead in his home in Sammamish, Wash., on Sept. 17, 2014.

The pair then allegedly stole the victim’s credit cards and 2013 BMW 328 sedan and fled to Canada, driving under a barbed wire fence on a road north of Spokane. The two then supposedly used the stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree in Abbotsford and host a party at a hotel.

They were arrested later that day after U.S. authorities tracked the BMW from the vehicle’s GPS device.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road
Next story
35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Just Posted

Tuesday evening Farmers Market delights lakecity

The Williams Lake Farmers Market was proud to kick off the new Tuesday evening Farmers Markets

CRD estimates 120 West Chilcotin properties could have been impacted by flooding

Extent of damage won’t be known until water fully recedes

Columneetza class of ‘69 celebrates 50-year reunion

Columneetza Secondary School graduates of the class of 1969 celebrated their 50th… Continue reading

WLIB celebrates opening of new Elders building

The building was constructed in partnership with Thompson Rivers University WIlliams Lake Campus

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake introduces Backwoods Try-Athalon

The event is open to individuals and teams above the age of 12 with a $45 registration fee

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Most Read