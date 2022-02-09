Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses details about the latest restrictions announced around gatherings due to the surge of the COVID-19 variant Omicron during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses details about the latest restrictions announced around gatherings due to the surge of the COVID-19 variant Omicron during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Many COVID orders are set to expire next week

Speaking at a news conference today, (Feb. 9), Dr. Bonnie Henry said details will be released next week about changes to public health orders on COVID-19 that are set to expire next week.

Henry said British Columbians can expect to hear less about the pandemic and more about how to manage personal risk. She noted that any easing of restrictions is owed to the protection offered by vaccines, particularly booster doses.

“Right now with the amount of transmission we’re seeing it is important to get that booster dose at six months.”

More to come…

Coronavirus

Previous story
All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Just Posted

Mayor Walt Cobb, centre, presented the city’s Accessibility Award of Merit to the Scout Island Nature House accepted by Williams Lake Field Naturalists Don Lawrence, left, and Margaret Waring, right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island Nature Centre volunteers applauded for their efforts toward accessibility

Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club member Andrew Sandberg and the club are raising funds to build a boulder park in one of the city’s parks. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club proposes boulder park for the city

The city of Williams Lake has allocated 20 COVID hardship grants-in-aid to non-profits serving the Williams Lake area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake allocates hardship grants-in-aid to 20 non-profit organizations

The Williams Lake post office was closed for cleaning on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake post office was closed for cleaning on Feb. 8. (Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Williams Lake post office services interrupted temporarily due to employee testing positive