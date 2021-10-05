FILE – A nurse prepares COVID vaccine doses in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FILE – A nurse prepares COVID vaccine doses in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people

Specific list will be available from BCCDC

Another 100,000 British Columbians who are moderately to severely immunocompromised will now be able to get a third vaccine dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the third dose will bring these individuals up to the same level of immune protection as healthy individuals. The first group of 15,000 people considered the most vulnerable have been eligible for their third dose since mid–September.

The list of conditions and medications that qualify these 100,000 people for a third dose include people in active treatment for solid tumour or hematologic malignancies since March 2020 who have received or are receiving systemic therapies; people who since October 2020 have received or are receiving radiation therapy for cancer; people who have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency or combined immune deficiencies; people with AIDS-defining illness or CD4 count ≤ 200/mm3 or CD4 fraction ≤ 15% or detectable plasma viral load since January 2021 or HIV infection and ≥ 65 years old or perinatally acquired HIV infection; people on certain immunosuppressive therapies; people on dialysis and/or with severe renal or renal disease. A full list is available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

Most of those affected will be contacted by the Get Vaccinated system. Individuals who believe they now qualify for a third dose but have not been contacted by next week can look online should reach out to their treatment provider.

READ MORE: B.C. to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
BC Ferries asks for patience over Thanksgiving weekend with vessel out of service
Next story
B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

Just Posted

Young men handed out flowers to women at Boitanio Park in Williams Lake on Monday, Oct.4. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Williams Lake vigil honours, remembers missing murdered Indigenous women and girls

The amphitheatre park behind Quesnel city hall will be turned into a residential school memorial in consultation with local First Nations. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Local First Nations will help design Residential School memorial in Quesnel

The City of Williams Lake is expected to put on the annual Halloween fireworks again this year. (File photo)
Planning underway for Williams Lake Halloween fireworks show

The Cariboo Cougars and Northern Capitals include players from Quesnel and Williams Lake. (File Photo)
Cariboo Cougars, Northern Capitals take to the ice for games in Prince George