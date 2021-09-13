A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people

Dr. Henry says part of this group likely did not mount a full immune response to first two doses

The province will begin sending third dose invitations to people who are severely immunocompromised starting on Monday (Sept. 13).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement, saying that these individuals will be drawn from the list of clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people that were prioritized for initial doses in the spring.

The CEV group includes about 300,000 people with varying levels of immunosuppression. The first group of 15,000, who will receive texts and emails offering a third dose starting Monday, includes solid organ transplant recipients, people who are actively being treated for hematologic cancers and lymphoma, people on certain immunosuppressants or with primary immunosuppression and people who have received bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Singh and Trudeau promise to crack down on demonstrations outside hospitals

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man arrested in connection with assault, attempted truck theft

(RCMP logo)
Williams Lake RCMP investigating assault in Boitanio Park, victim remains in critical condition

While interpretive programming inside Barkerville Historic Town and Park will be shut down due to COVID-19, the park will be open for visitors to go on self-guided tours. (Barkerville submitted photo - Darren Hull)
Barkerville Historic Town and Park ends programming for season due to COVID-19

Pinnacle Renewable in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Atlantic Power, Pinnacle Renewable, Scout Island collaborate on air quality monitoring