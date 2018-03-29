B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Parmvir Chahil, charged in relation to the unprovoked attack of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont., has been released from custody on $25,000 bail.

One of three men accused of assaulting a man with autism in Windsor, Ont., earlier this month has been granted bail.

Parmvir Chahil, 21, who has strong ties to Abbotsford, was released from custody on Wednesday on $25,000 bail after appearing in court in Brampton.

He conditions include that he must live with his grandparents and father in Ontario and that he must remain in that province.

Chahil has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the incident that took place March 13 at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga.

On that day, a 29-year-old man with autism was attacked while sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the bus terminal’s lower level.

Three men surrounded the man and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

After the attack, which was caught on video, police released images of the three men, asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The first man to be identified as a suspect was Surrey’s Ronjot Dhami, 25, who turned himself in to police on Monday morning (March 26). His bail hearing has not yet taken place.

Chahil was the second person identified, and he was arrested last Friday (March 23).

The third suspect – who is believed to go by the name “Jason” – has not yet been identified.

Also arrested in relation to the case were Chahil’s mom, Hardip Padda, 44, and 18-year-old brother, Harmanvir Chahil, both of Windsor. The pair are charged with accessory after the fact.

Chahil’s mother and father are both still listed as the owners of a home in the 3500 block of Promontory Court in Abbotsford, according to a property title search.

Chahil was residing at that home on Sept. 2, 2015, when he was the alleged target of a drive-by shooting.

That shooting resulted in the death of Chahil’s next-door neighbour, 74-year-old Ping Shun Ao, who was struck by a stray bullet.

