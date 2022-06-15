Professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, Scott Lear. Photo courtesy SFU

Professor of health sciences at Simon Fraser University, Scott Lear. Photo courtesy SFU

B.C. study finds that if you want to live longer, get out of your chair

SFU study advances the argument that prolonged sitting is detrimental to your health

You might want to be sitting down for this one. On second thought, better not.

Spearheaded by Simon Fraser University health sciences professor Scott Lear, a new study in the journal Jama Cardiology has further linked prolonged sitting to health risks including cardiovascular disease.

This has become a rising issue as the healthiness of Canadian diets decreases as obesity rates are increasing, according to an IBISWorld statistic.

The global study, co-authored by Wei Li of Beijing’s Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, polled 105,677 people in 21 countries. Essentially, the study found that people who sit for 6 to 8 hours increased the risk for early death and heart issues by 12 to 13 per cent. Those who sat longer had a higher percentage

The study also showed the correlation was greater in lower-income countries causing some to speculate socio-economic status and better jobs to be direct factors.

Ultimately, researchers found a combination of sitting and inactivity accounted for 8.8 per cent of all deaths, a number not too far from smoking contribution of 10.6 per cent.

For Lear, it’s all about adding more exercise while minimizing prolonged sitting.

“For those sitting more than four hours a day, replacing a half hour of sitting with exercise reduced the risk by two per cent.”

The solution was to educate, as clinicians say the counter to this problem is both life-changing, and low cost. However it wasn’t only on the health experts to get the message out. Individuals have to assess their health and lifestyle as well.

“It’s a global problem that has a remarkably simple fix. Scheduling time to get out of that chair is a great start,” Lear said.

RELATED: Too many Canadians suffering from heart failure, report finds

RELATED: Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Previous story
Flood of atmospheric rivers in B.C. cost $675 million in insured damage: bureau
Next story
Conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

ERT members from Prince George bring in a drone to assess the scene inside a building in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tense moments as heavily armed RCMP remove 3 armed robbery suspects in Williams Lake

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark announced the appointment of two new administrators Wednesday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SD27 appoints two new administrators

Wildfire crews drop retardant on a fire near Canim Lake. (Robert Brunet photo - submitted).
FireSmart pilot slated for South Canim Lake

Melonie Eva is the primary complainant in the human rights case against the owner of Spruce Hills Resort and Spa. File photo.
Bailiffs put four parcels of land around Spruce Hill Resort up for sale