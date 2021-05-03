(StudentAidBC)

(StudentAidBC)

B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Two B.C. student loan websites are down after an apparent hack on Sunday (May 2) evening.

StudentAidBC and LearnLive BC both showed a black screen with “Guardiran Security Team,” and a message that the sites had been hacked by a group called RT3N.

The websites read a series of rotation messages including “Game Over for you but My Game has Just begun.” By Monday morning both websites had stopped reading the message and had stopped loading entirely.

In a statement on Twitter Monday, StudentAidBC said that the “website is temporarily unavailable as we work to resolve an issue affecting multiple government websites.”

Kayla Doane, a Chilliwack woman who has a student loan, told Black Press Media she’s worried about what kind of information the hackers might have.

“I’m just concerned about my SIN and financial information they have for my repayment. I’ve been the victim of identity theft. It’s really scary hackers were able to get into a government system and potentially steal thousands of (people’s) private information,” she said.

On Monday morning, the advanced education ministry told Black Press Media that they were investigating the issue.

“At this time, we are not aware of any personal data being compromised. We have taken immediate steps to mitigate any further exposure. This includes temporarily shutting down affected websites while we work with our IT staff to resolve the issue,” the ministry said in a statement.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hackers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Lane of Dog Creek Road washed out due to spring freshet

Just Posted

Dog Creek Road just past the Alkali Lake Ranch has a washout. (Jonah Toporchak photo)
Lane of Dog Creek Road washed out due to spring freshet

Spring freshet has impacted many roads in the region

The Station House Gallery is putting out a public call for entries to its summer show which will have a Williams Lake Stampede theme. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery ropes Stampede theme for summer exhibit

The community is invited to submit for the show

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Frogs and billionaires

Jenny HOWELL Special to the Tribune The boiling frog analogy is often… Continue reading

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Provincial budget falls short for rural B.C.

People in Cariboo-Chilcotin are still waiting for their COVID-19 Recovery Benefit

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Thanks for all the birthday love

And no, I don’t feel 90

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NACI recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians ages 30 and up

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Most Read