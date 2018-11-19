Racist graffiti on the wall of Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road photo: Jen Zielinski

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

It’s not the first time Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road has been vandalized.

This time, black lettering was spray painted on the side of the building near the parking lot.

At 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, as a congregation was starting, the graffiti was found, according to president of the temple, Tarsem Goraya.

RELATED:Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding association sparks outrage

“It’s just sad, it’s very upsetting that there are some people like this that still have that mentality,” said Goraya. “Everyone is treated the same under our religion, but this, out of ignorance, I just don’t know.”

The first time the temple was vandalized Goraya said they covered it up quietly, but this time they contacted police.

“We thought someone maybe wasn’t happy or something so we just ignored it,” said Goraya. “I hope they (the vandals) gain some knowledge… There is always going to be a difference of opinions but humans are all the same.”

Kelowna RCMP are currently conducting initial investigations into the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file #2018-71497.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police
Next story
B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Just Posted

TNG receives rural dividend funding

The Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) will be able to achieve certification through the lSO

Sentencing of Guy Smith set for Dec. 14 in death of Gary Price

A sentencing date for Guy William Smith has been set for Dec. 14 in Williams Lake Supreme Court

VIDEO: Retired Williams Lake couple combine exercise with keeping the road litter free

Roger and Sylvia Hlina can be seen with garbage bag in hand on any given day of the week

Falcons cross-country runners get zone, provincial experience

The Lake City Falcons cross-country running was busy getting its paces in this fall

Williams Lake Bantam Female T-wolves claw to silver at Kamloops rep tourney

Timberwolves win silver at Kamloops Bantam Female Rep Tournament

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Most Read