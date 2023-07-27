B.C. sheriff shortage results in court closures and delays, says leaked report

A new report compiled for the provincial government details a shortage of sheriffs across B.C., resulting in court closures and delays. (Photo: Province of B.C.)

Ongoing issues with a shortage of sheriffs across the province is resulting in delays and cancellations in court proceedings, according to a new report.

The report, titled Understanding Recruitment and Retention in the BC Sheriff Service (BCSS), was released this month and has been leaked to some media, including Black Press Media.

It was compiled for the provincial government by consultants Business Research and Diagnostics from October 2022 to February 2023 and included staff surveys and focus groups.

The 175-page report says the issue has come to the forefront in the last three years, “with the number of exits surpassing the organization’s capacity to recruit and train new staff.”

“Consequently, there have been numerous instances where courtrooms through the province have operated without a deputy sheriff present,” it states.

“If this situation continues, it could lead to court closures and limited access to justice for British Columbians.”

An individual, who asked to remain anonymous, told Black Press Media that staffing shortages recently resulted in five courtrooms having to be closed in one day at Surrey provincial court. As well, three courtrooms were shut down in Abbotsford on July 21, 24, 25 and 26.

The report says the shortage has resulted in an increased workload for existing staff, longer wait times for court appearances, and delays and procedural stays in some “high-profile trials.”

There are approximately 550 sheriffs and 89 court locations across B.C. Their responsibilities include manning courtrooms; supervising holding cells; transporting prisoners to and from courthouses, correctional facilities, police detachments and hospitals; serving court orders; executing arrest warrants; and managing juries.

To become qualified, they take a 14-week course at the Justice Institute of BC.

There are three recruitment classes a year, each with a capacity of 24 people, but the report states those classes are often only half full or less.

According to the report, the primary reason that BCSS is having difficulty retaining and recruiting staff is “low and uncompetitive pay and benefits,” drawing employees into other work with policing, Corrections and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Salary rates – effective April 9, 2023 – for a deputy sheriff start at almost $68,000 in the first year and rise to $77,000 in year five.

This compares to the five-year rates for a border service agent of $75,000 to $89,000, an RCMP officer of $66,000 to $106,000 and municipal officers in Abbotsford ($72,000 to $112,000), Surrey ($80,000 to $115,000) and Delta ($83,000 to $119,000).

The shortage has led to increased stress, burnout and sick leave among existing staff, the report states.

“Many employees indicated that they are currently overworked, doing double shifts, working extensive overtime, covering staffing gaps, and are physically and mentally exhausted, which could compromise their judgment and decision-making skills during a critical incident.”

Other issues of concern listed in the report include employees wanting to extend their work week from 35 to 40 hours, and wanting BCSS to operate under the attorney general’s ministry rather than as part of the Court Services Branch.

“Sheriffs can be assisting in other part of enforcement duties and are fully trained and equipped with the tools but are strictly turned down,” said the person who contacted Black Press Media.

The report lists 25 recommendations, including an annual salary for sheriffs of $85,000 to $90,000 and establishing the BCSS as its own branch within the Ministry of Attorney General.

Black Press Media is awaiting a response to the report from Attorney General Niki Sharma.



