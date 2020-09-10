B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. reported a record-high 139 new cases of COVID-19, but not deaths, on Thursday (Sept. 10), the first day that students have returned to classrooms for this school year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are 1,412 active cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 6,830 cases in B.C. Deaths remain at 213.

“This is our time to be steady in our actions,” Henry said, warning that B.C. could have to live with the virus for months or even years.

Hundreds of thousands of students went back to school Thursday, amid concerns over how the virus could spread between teachers, students and their families.

“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Henry said, noting that the public will be informed if there are outbreaks at schools. Cases will be made known to the school community, while the larger community will be told if they are deemed at risk.

More to come.

