B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

B.C. public health officials have reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 infection, continuing a gradual climb in infections in recent weeks as virus testing has ramped up.

Of the new cases, 151 were were recorded in the Fraser Health region, 40 in Vancouver Coastal, eight in Interior Health and four in Northern Health, with no new cases in Island Health. A total of 88 of B.C.’s cases to date have been people who reside outside of Canada.

Three new outbreaks at care homes and one at a Kelowna-area school were reported Oct. 21 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. There were two more COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 256 since the pandemic began and three new health care facility outbreaks were reported.

The new health facility outbreaks are at Fort Langley Seniors Community, Baillie House in Maple Ridge and Three Links Health Centre in Vancouver. Outbreaks at Harrison West at Elim Village in Surrey and White Rock Seniors Village have been declared over.

“There has been one new outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna with three members of the school community confirmed positive for COVID-19,” Henry said in a statement. “Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Interior Health will provide ongoing updates as the investigation continues.”

“Many of the new cases and recent community clusters of COVID-19 are directly connected to weddings, funerals and celebrations of life – times when we traditionally gather with family and friends, she said. “A wedding is meant to be a time of celebration, yet weddings and other important life occasions are a significant source of community transmission – transmission that has spread to health-care facilities, workplaces and schools.”

Most Read