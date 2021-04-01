A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Seniors born in 1949 or earlier who live anywhere in B.C. can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The province opened up new availability for seniors ages 72 and up on Thursday (April 1).

People deemed extremely clinically vulnerable should have already, or will soon, receive letters from the health ministry inviting them to make an appointment starting Monday.

  • ​Fraser Health Authority: 1-855-755-2455
  • ​Interior Health Authority: 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health Authority: 1-844-255-7555
  • ​Vancouver Coastal Health Authority: 1-877-587-5767
  • ​Vancouver Island Health Authority : 1-833-348-4787​

Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with reduced hours on statutory holidays. Call centre operators will ask for a legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an email address. They will not ask for banking or credit card information, nor for social insurance numbers.

These regional call centres will shut down April 18 and will be replaced with a single phone number for all of B.C.. An online provincial registration and booking system is scheduled to launch on April 6.

READ MORE: All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

READ MORE: London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
McBride woman wins $13 million jackpot playing Lotto Max
Next story
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Canada’s women rugby sevens captain Kayla Moleschi of Williams Lake will join her teammates this weekend in Dubai at the Emirates International 7s — the team’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic halted play in March of 2020. (Photo submitted)
Moleschi, Canada, to hit pitch at Emirates Invitational 7s for first time since start of pandemic

After over a year without competition, Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi and her… Continue reading

The city of Williams Lake has reduced its emergency operations centre to a level one because the slide discovered on Monday, March 29 int he river valley seems to have stopped moving further at this point. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake EOC reduced to level one, small slide not appearing to move further

A small slide in the river valley below Frizzi Road damaged section of storm line

The West Fraser Road is closed 600 metres north of Eberding Road Thursday, April 1 as Emcon Services Inc. completes temporary repairs to the area. Estimated time of reopening is late afternoon. (Emcom Services Inc photo)
Road repairs underway on section of West Fraser Road

Emcon Services expected to have the road reopened by the end of day

As of April 6, all students in Grades 4 to 12 in SD27 are required to wear masks. (Metro Creative photo)
SD27 students in Grades 4-12 required to wear masks, starting Tuesday April 6

Visitors, adult volunteers and staff also part of revised health and safety guidelines.

Floyd Dick works as the ‎Secwepemctsin language and cultural teacher with School District 27 at Nesika, Mountview and Marie Sharpe elementary schools in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Black Press Media)
OUR HOMETOWN: Secwepemctsin teacher aspires to keep Indigenous languages alive

National Indigenous Languages Day held March 31

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Most Read