Tobacco seized from Mehboob Karim Alladina by the CBSA. (CBSA photo)

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

More than 1.5 million grams of illegal tobacco destined for the Lower Mainland was seized in in 2019-2020 fiscal year, the province said.

In a news release Tuesday, the finance ministry said the amount being smuggled was equivalent to 1.6 million cigarettes and represented more than $425,000 in provincial tobacco tax loss.

There were three operations targeting the Lower Mainland: Vancouver and Burnaby, where 1,558,040 grams were seized, a Vancouver Downtown Eastside operation where 10,000 grams were seized and a Richmond operation that saw 1,140 grams seized.

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year, which saw 5.75 million grams of tobacco seized in Vancouver.

The province said it cracks down on contraband tobacco because it is cheaper than legal tobacco and contributes to overuse, reduces tax revenue and is often mixed up with gang activity.

Previous story
B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about legislature security tour
Next story
B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Just Posted

Second Rudy Johnson Bridge suspect in custody: RCMP

Michael Drynock is accused of kidnapping and attempted murder

Williams Lake teen fundraising for Ecuador youth access to education

Ali Waterhouse went with MetoWe and ‘hit hard’ by the lack of resources for Ecuador youth her own age

Growing safety concerns for children spark public meeting at Lac La Hache with CRD and RCMP

Community members are voicing concern about criminal activity on Clarke Avenue

Crews respond to vehicle fire at former Williams Lake elementary school

RCMP investigate incident involving stolen car

BC Transit expanding services in Williams Lake

On Sept. 3 additional evening trips will be added to three routes

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Politicians say elections law restricting partisan ads is ‘absurd,’ ‘lunacy’

Election Canada’s choice to cite climate change as a specific example has left environment groups feeling muzzled

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Most Read