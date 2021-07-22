A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a clinic in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a clinic in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C. sees 89 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, active infections rising

No deaths or health care outbreaks as vaccination continues

B.C. public health teams reported 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the third day of increased daily infections and active cases in the province.

There are 781 active cases as of July 22, up from 729 in the past 24 hours, with 53 people in hospital, up from 48, and 15 in intensive care, down one.

No additional health care outbreaks were reported. Outbreak protocols remain in affect at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, the first senior care home outbreak in more than a week, and an acute care outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital continues to be monitored.

• 30 new cases in Fraser Health, 219 active

• 18 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 263 active

• 37 new cases in Interior Health, 244 active

• one new case in Northern Health, 31 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 18 active

As of Thursday, July 22, 80.2% (3,717,929) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 56.9% (2,636,377) have received their second dose.

RELATED: Canadians hug loved ones with vaccination protection

RELATED: Researcher describes fourth wave battle against variants

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Williams Lake structure protection unit deployed to Young Lake wildfire
Next story
Update: Young Lake experiences ‘aggressive’ fire behaviour due to winds

Just Posted

A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department has been deployed to assist the BC Wildfire Service at the Young Lake wildfire. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake structure protection unit deployed to Young Lake wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service is requesting the public not donate food and supplies to firefighters at the Northeast Complex at 100 Mile House. (Black Press Media photo)
Cariboo Fire Centre not seeking supplies for firefighters: BCWS

A firefighting helicopter passes over Barkerville Historic Town and Park near Wells on Saturday, July 10. Fires are still burning inside the Bowron Lake Provincial Park. (Rebecca Dyok Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Purdy Lake wildfire west of Quesnel no longer growing: BCWS

Lucie Bertoli, 11, is undergoing chemo therapy for leukemia at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Claire Bertoli photo). Inset, Williams Lake FreshCo owner/manager Marnie Millership. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake FreshCo hosting drive-thru breakfast to support family of child with leukemia