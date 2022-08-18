Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered what they are calling a “weak spot” in the virus that causes COVID-19. This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus, isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered what they are calling a “weak spot” in the virus that causes COVID-19. This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus, isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

“Key vulnerability” is found in all major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have discovered what they are calling a “weak spot” in the virus that causes COVID-19.

A study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications says the “key vulnerability” is found in all major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Researchers say exploiting that weakness could pave the way for new treatments that would be effective against all strains of the illness that has killed almost 6.5-million people across the globe since it was identified more than two years ago.

The study’s senior author, Dr. Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says the team studied the virus at an atomic level, found the weak spot and identified an antibody fragment that can attach to it and all other variants, including the surging Omicron subvariants.

Antibodies counteract viruses by attaching like a key in a lock and are no longer effective when the virus mutates quickly, but Subramaniam says the weak spot is constant in all seven major variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, allowing one antibody to act as a “master key” capable of overcoming extensive mutations.

Subramaniam says the weak spot and master key identified in the study “unlock a whole new realm of treatment possibilities” that have the potential to be effective against current or future variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

RELATED: Canada signs agreement with AstraZeneca on preventative COVID-19 treatment

RELATED: UK authorizes Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Conservation officer asks for mindfulness toward deer
Next story
Industry fears shortages at cannabis, liquor stores amid strike at B.C. distribution centres

Just Posted

Brityn Hinsche. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Soccer association hosts UNBC exhibition game, free skills camp in Williams Lake

Retired Fire Chief Randy Isfeld handed the chief’s hat to new Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson in September, 2018, a tradition in with the fire department. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Williams Lake fire chief makes move to oversee Abbotsford fire rescue services

Billie Sheridan has moved out of the shadows to stand up with pride for Pride in the Puddle. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Working to support LGBTQ2S+ in Williams Lake

Windbreaker takes out some would-be robbers with one of his six-shooters as part of a scene called “No Girl No Money” as part of the Cowboy Action Shoot on Aug. 13. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wyoming Will the fastest shooter in the Cariboo