People watch the Stanley Cup playoffs at a bar in Montreal, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

B.C. declares the novel coronavirus spread a public health emergency

B.C.’s top doctor is ordering for all bars and pubs to close in B.C. until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants that cannot practice social-distancing among its guests and manage crowd sizes have also been ordered to close.

Henry suggested that the restaurants and cafes that can practice safe distancing – or two metres apart – can stay open by changing their layouts.

In a statement to restaurateurs, the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association said to consider removing tables and spreading tables apart, removing bar seating, and adopting frequent sanitation of high touch surfaces, pin pads, menus and doors.

Provincial health official Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency Tuesday, which allows for her and Health Minister Adrian Dix to unveil new measures verbally as needed, without consent from the B.C. Legislature.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool
Next story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

Just Posted

Silent Sky ends run one week early due to COVID-19

This production was the third one of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s 2019/2020 season

Paradise Cinemas closing until at least April 2 effective immediately

This move comes to protect the community and employees of the theatre

Cariboo Regional District announces closure of all library locations

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have announced that all library locations will… Continue reading

Lakecity Shoppers Drug Mart offers first hour of business to seniors, those living with disabilities

The store in Williams Lake opens at 8 a.m.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area to remain open for coming weekend

“We truly hope that with all these measures our guests will feel comfortably safe.”

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Most Read