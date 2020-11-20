B.C.’s police watchdog investigating arrest of suspect in Williams Lake after multi-jurisdictional chase

Video of the man’s arrest on Oct. 25 has attracted significant public scrutiny, II0 said

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the arrest of a suspect in Williams Lake on Oct. 25 after a multi-jurisdictional chase from Kamloops to Williams Lake. (File image)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a highly-publicized incident in Williams Lake where officers arrested a man on Sunday, Oct. 25 for several offences following an alleged, lengthy dangerous driving incident from Kamloops to Williams Lake.

When officers succeeded in stopping the man’s vehicle on Highway 97 in Williams Lake, the man reportedly exited the vehicle and went down a nearby embankment before stopping, said the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. in a news release Friday, Nov. 20.

“A struggle with officers ensued and the man was taken into custody without sustaining serious injuries. Since the threshold for serious harm as defined by the Police Act was not met, IIO notification was not required at the time the incident occurred,” noted the IIO.

The IIO said a video captured of the incident at varying times, particularly that of the man’s arrest, has attracted significant public scrutiny.

Read more: Video catches police pursuit that ends with man kicked, punched in Williams Lake

“In light of this, the RCMP requested that the IIO consider seeking direction from the Director of Police Services for an independent investigation of the incident. On November 17, 2020, the Director of Police Services ordered an IIO investigation into the incident, pursuant to section 44 of the Police Act.”

The IIO investigation will determine whether any officer may have committed an offence during the incident and arrest of the man.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Tyrell Giroux remains in custody facing charges of dangerous operation of conveyance, flight from police, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25 in Williams Lake Provincial Court for a judicial interim release.

Read more: Suspect in high-speed chase ending in Williams Lake remains in custody



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake