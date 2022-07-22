Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role

Murray Rankin also adds housing responsibilities, has short-term goals for temporary role

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin has taken over as acting attorney general and housing minister, following David Eby’s declaration he is running to become B.C.’s next premier.

In a statement Friday (July 22) from the Ministry of Attorney General, Rankin said he was honoured to temporarily take over the position, an appointment made by Premier John Horgan earlier this week.

Rankin, 72, has served as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and as minister for Indigenous relations and reconciliation since being elected in 2020.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

He looks forward to expanding affordable housing access, building safe communities, fighting systemic racism and supporting access to B.C.’s justice services, among other priorities.

Rankin was already B.C.’s backup attorney general and housing minister, according to the order-in-council for cabinet responsibilities.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Attorney GeneralHousingIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
B.C. will no longer jail immigrants on behalf of Canada Border Services
Next story
One person arrested after missing child found safe in Quesnel

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
One person arrested after missing child found safe in Quesnel

Some of the students at Williams Lake Secondary School - Columneetza campus who helped paint the new Indigenous mural. (Sarah Sigurdson photo)
Updating and uplifting: Williams Lake muralist helps Columneetza students with update

Orist Sharun, 95, and Elsie Sharun, 90, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a party at the Seniors’ Activity Centre Sunday, July 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Williams Lake’s Y-intersection at Highways 20, 97 and Oliver Street as seen Thursday morning, July 21 with painted line markings the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure later confirmed were incorrectly placed. The lines have since been covered up and will be repainted within the next 24 to 48 hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Error in line pavement marking at Williams Lake Y-intersection July 21 being corrected