Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s guaranteed 5 days of paid sick leave takes effect Jan. 1

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers

Employees in B.C. are now eligible for five paid sick days under a new provincial policy that took effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The guaranteed sick days were announced earlier this year, with Jobs Minister Harry Bains saying that the move will help lower-paid workers who are likely unable to miss a day of pay if forced to call in due to sickness.

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers who have been employed for at least 90 days, under the Employment Standards Act.

The policy seemingly fell short on the 10 days advocated for by the B.C. Federation of Labour, while others argued that small business won’t be able to make up costs for legislated sick leave.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s 5 paid sick days fall short of ask for some; criticized as ‘gut punch’ by small business

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Liberals eye easing access to maternity, parental leave in EI review, minister says
Next story
Year in Review: April 2021

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Williams Lake business owners (from left): Jazmyn Douillard (The Realm of Toys), Joan Douillard (The Realm of Toys), Chrissie Gertzen (Poppy Home), Brittney Jack (Beast 2 Beauty Bar), Danielle Gastaldello (fullFILL) and her daughter, Hattie Bradshaw, and Vicky Ortiz (Bell, Broom and Cauldron) were a small sample of businesses taking part in the fun, light-hearted Williams Lake Sign Wars in 2021. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Year in Review: May 2021

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Year in Review: April 2021

The community of Big Lake lost its only store to a fire overnight in March of 2021. (Photo submitted)
Year in Review: March 2021