The South Ruckle Tiger Dam and sandbags were up on Sunday afternoon as the Kettle River started to recede. (Karen McKinley/Grand Forks Gazette)

The South Ruckle Tiger Dam and sandbags were up on Sunday afternoon as the Kettle River started to recede. (Karen McKinley/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C.’s financial assistance application now open for 2023 flood damages

Flood-affected communities include Cache Creek, West Kelowna, Oliver, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Midway

A number of communities impacted by the recent flooding are now eligible for provincial financial assistance.

In a statement Tuesday (May 16), the province said that those affected between April 27 and May 16 can now apply for Disaster Financial Assistance.

The funds are included for all flood-affected communities, including Cache Creek, West Kelowna, Oliver, Grand Forks, Fruitvale and Midway.

As well, the Indigenous communities of Okanagan Indian Band, Bonaparte First Nation, Shackan Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Skeetchestn Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band.

The assistance program, which gives compensation for losses where insurance was not reasonably and readily available, can be applied for by homeowners, residential tenants, business owners and farmers, as well as charitable organizations and local governments.

Applications for financial support must be made within 90 days of the flooding and those approved can receive up to 80 per cent of damages covered, to a maximum of $400,000.

Due to the recent heatwave and continued snow melt, a number of communities remained on alert for flooding Tuesday, including those along North Okanagan rivers.

READ MORE: North Okanagan rivers and creeks pose safety hazard

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

Previous story
B.C. wildfire crews to return from Alberta as officials urge caution over long weekend
Next story
Stay cool: British Columbians break record for electricity use in May heat

Just Posted

A haze of smoke has begun to obscure the hills in the distance around Williams Lake on May 16, 2023 as Environment Canada issues a Special Air Quality Statement for north and central B.C. (Black Press Media photo)
Special Air Quality statement as smoke moves across northeast, central B.C.

The door of the TD Bank in Williams Lake is sitting ajar on May 16 after an overnight break-in at the branch. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: TD Bank in Williams Lake closed after overnight break in

Lee Jackman takes aim at a “toxic frog” 3D target at the lake during the Cariboo Archers Annual 3D Fun Shoot. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Archers dominate at annual 3D fun shoot in Williams Lake

Lakers Car Club president Paul Christianson and events coordinator Lana Shields are excited about the upcoming 27th Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine, May 27 and 28 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lakers Car Club gearing up for annual spring roundup, show and shine, Williams Lake May 27, 28