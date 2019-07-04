According to the B.C. government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on daylight saving time was launched last week. (123rf.com/Yukon News)

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

It seems British Columbians aren’t afraid to share their opinions on daylight saving time.

According to the provincial government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on the issue was launched last week. The number — a record, according to the province — is eight times more than the amount of survey responses — 19,291 — the province received in the seven days following the start of cannabis-regulation engagement.

The time survey asks residents to share their views on whether or not B.C. should continue to observe the bi-annual time change — from daylight saving time in the summer to standard time in the winter. It also aims to gauge if residents feel alignment with neighbouring provinces, territories and states is important.

The choices being considered: that the province continue to change clocks or that the province adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time.

The survey, which includes a link to background information on B.C. time observances, is set to remain open until July 19 at 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bull Canyon Provincial Park adds accessible trail
Next story
Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Just Posted

Schoolhouse staff looking for ‘old timers’ to share their stories

The historic 123-year-old 150 Mile Schoolhouse will be open this summer

Kunka opens Tri-City Race Series with home track win

Arnie Kunka crowed first Tri-City Series race winner of season

Bull Canyon Provincial Park adds accessible trail

The new trail is the latest addition to the CRD’s accessible trail network

Bikers group HOG helps grow Kids Garden on Carson Drive

‘Young children and gardening is a magical fit’

Emma Feldinger named to Canada’s under-20 women’s team

Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger has been named by Rugby Canada to Canada’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Death ‘suspicious’ after human remains identified in Prince George

Brent Fulljames, 32, was last seen in the area on May 20

Most Read