B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections fall below 300, but 11 deaths

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains speak on the introduction of five-day mandatory paid sick leave at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 22, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 infection for Saturday, 309 Sunday and 272 on Monday, but the rate of hospitalization and death remains high.

There were 11 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the three days up to Nov. 29: four in Fraser Health, four in Interior Health and three in Northern Health. There are 303 people in hospital with active infections as of Monday, down from 313 on Friday, with 115 in intensive care, up three over the three days.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks over the three days. The outbreaks at Tabor Home and Maplewood House in Abbotsford have been declared over, for a total of six facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

From Nov. 19-25, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases, out of the approximately 13% of the population 12 and older who have not had two doses of vaccine. From Nov. 12-25 they accounted for 67.2% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m.

RELATED: Canada joins G7 meeting as Omicron variant spreads

RELATED: Travel restrictions strand Canadian team in Africa

New and active cases by health region for Nov. 27-29:

• 306 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,015 active

• 103 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 396 active

• 189 new cases in Interior Health, 534 active

• 134 new cases in Northern Health, 398 active

• 238 new cases in Island Health, 539 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus