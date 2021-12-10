B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 437 Friday, 3 more deaths

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams reported 437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from below 300 at the start of the week.

There are 211 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 220 on Thursday, with 72 in intensive care, down by one in the 24 hours up to Dec. 10. There were three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 2,381 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s vaccine campaign has delivered 8.9 million doses so far, with booster third doses being offered to people age 65 and older starting this week.

Public health testing has now confirmed 10 cases of the Omicron variant of concern in B.C.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Dec. 10:

• 105 new cases in Fraser Health, 871 active

• 90 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 589 active

• 93 new cases in Interior Health, 575 active

• 22 new cases in Northern Health, 243 active

• 127 new cases in Island Health, 664 active

