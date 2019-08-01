B.C. Rural Dividend program application deadline fast approaching

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin was one of the organizations that receivee funding in the last go around of the B.C. Rural Dividend program. The next deadline to apply is Aug. 15. Here museum coordinator Joe Borsato and residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad pose with a new exhibit about the history of residential schools. Patrick Davies photo.

Local governments, Indigenous communities and organizations wanting to tap into the B.C. Rural Dividend funding program only have two weeks left to apply for this present intake of applications.

In its sixth year, the deadline is Aug. 15, 2019.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, said in a press release Friday the government is committed to supporting rural communities throughout B.C.

“This program provides funding for projects that create sustainable jobs, forge strong partnerships and support economic development in small communities.”

In April 2019, almost $1 million in rural dividend funding was announced for the Cariboo Chilcotin.

There are three possible funding streams available.

* The project development stream provides up to $10,000 to help communities undertake preliminary work, such as feasibility assessments and business cases, to develop strong future projects.

* The single-applicant stream provides up to $100,000 to help implement community-driven economic development and diversification projects.

* The partnerships funding stream provides up to $500,000 to support projects that will be delivered with at least one eligible partner.

The program also includes a special circumstances provision to help communities respond to significant economic disruption.

Up to $25 million is available for 2019-20. All projects are assessed based on the information provided in the application and budget form, including a project’s feasibility and its direct impact on economic development in the community.

To be eligible for funding, projects must take place in, or directly benefit, a community with a population of 25,000 or fewer.

The sixth intake program guide and detailed instructions on how to apply are available on the BC Rural Dividend website: www.gov.bc.ca/ruraldividend

Webinars with information for new applications, recommendations and tips for developing strong applications, and highlights of what’s new for the sixth application period, are now online.

