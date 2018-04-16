Motorists are seeing slushy roads with slippery sections south of 100 Mile House on Highway 97. Mel Mitchell photo

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are bracing for another winter walloping tonight.

The ministry issued a special information bulletin warning of a spring snowstorm expected to hit Southern Interior Highways Monday evening.

Drivers are being reminded to keep their vehicles equipped for winter driving conditions and to check Drive BC before heading out.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier today for the Southern Interior of B.C.

As much as 30 centimetres is expected on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass by tomorrow morning, while 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast for the Coquihalla between between Hope and Merritt, along Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and sections of Highway 97 and 97C.

Elsewhere, 10 to 20 cm is expected for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

In the South Peace River region, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected.

Snow is expected to start falling later this afternoon.

Currently, Drive BC is warning of compact snow and slippery sections along Highway 3, and rock, debris and pooling water in areas of the Coquihalla and Highway 1. Highway 3A is closed between Keremeos and Highway 97 due to a mud slide.

While winter tires and chains were no longer legally required as of March 31, it may be a good idea to keep them on your vehicle for a little while longer.

The ministry is also reassuring the public that their road and bridge maintenance contractors are prepared for the late season storm, and will fully deploy resources as needed.

Read more about other winter and spring storms across Canada:

Weather cancels Jay’s game despite being in dome

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Previous story
More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP raid marijuana dispensary again

Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts searched by police, charges pending

Winter driving conditions persist in B.C.’s Interior

DriveBC cautioning of slushy conditions on Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Clinton

CMH upgrade should begin by 2020 hospital chair reports

Hospital district chair Bob Simpson updated the board Friday after attending meetings with Interior Health

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple wraps up Vaisakhi with luncheon

The reading of the Sikh holy book concluded Sunday at the Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple

Breakfast is served

Williams Lake Lioness Club serving pancake breakfast

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jay’s game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

B.C. couple awarded $300,000 after fireplace leaked carbon monoxide

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after gas leak

Chilliwack-area chief touts economic benefits of pipeline deal

Chief Ernie Crey pointed out this week there is no Indigenous wall of opposition to KM

BC SPCA seeks cruelty charge after seizing 45 filthy dogs

Dogs found in Victoria-area home; matted with urine and feces

Most Read