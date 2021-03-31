The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates.

It says in a release that Canada’s first such law was passed in B.C. in 2019 and has now come into effect, giving the commission powers to block driving privileges if the amount owed is $3,000 or more.

Commission CEO Brenda Leong says the consequences would impact daily life for people whose actions harm investors and capital markets.

Financial sanctions can be ordered by a commission panel or a court when either has determined an individual violated the Securities Act.

The commission says individuals could also be ordered to pay the amount they obtained through the misconduct, which would then be paid to investors who suffered financial losses.

It says all monetary sanctions are registered with the Supreme Court of British Columbia, giving it the same force as if it issued a judgment.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools
Next story
Store cashier, 19, expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd

Just Posted

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

A new slide in the Williams Lake river valley below Frizzi Road as seen Wednesday, March 31, has severed a storm water line. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake awaiting engineer reports on new slide in the river valley

Discovered Monday, March 29, the slide severed a stormwater line below Frizzi Road

The Cariboo Regional District Quesnel Library reopened to the public on Sept. 24, 2020 after closing due to COVID-19. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Cariboo Regional District offices will stay open

The district has regional offices in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

Williams Lake RCMP received 1397 calls for service between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021. That’s down from 1,634 calls for service during the same time period in 2020. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP calls for service down 13 per cent in first two months of 2021

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley provided council with police commission report

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

Dave Eagles/KTW
Kamloops students safe after RCMP lockdown North Shore schools

Parents are asked to wait for further instructions before picking up their children

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Most Read