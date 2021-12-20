B.C. reports 807 more COVID-19 cases Monday, hints at new measures

Daily COVID-19 case count numbers continue their recent trend upward in B.C. as the province entered a new phase of restrictions today and served notice of further measures coming tomorrow.

B.C. public health teams reported 911 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 832 Sunday and 807 Monday, as well as three new deaths across the province.

The deaths were recorded in the three days up to Dec. 20, split equally among Fraser Health, Northern Health and Island Health. As of Monday there are 185 people in B.C. hospitals with active coronavirus infections, and 77 of them in intensive care.

The B.C. government’s Monday afternoon update noted that additional COVID-19 measures, as well as an update on cases of the Omicron variant of concern, will be provided tomorrow, Dec. 21.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the past 72 hours, leaving only one active outbreak at the Lions Gate Hospital in Vancouver Coastal Health. The outbreak at Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre has been declared over.

From Dec. 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 39.4 per cent of cases.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, 87.3 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6 per cent have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Dec. 18 to 20:

877 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,707 active

909 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,823 active

268 new cases in Interior Health, 648 active

81 new cases in Northern Health, 236 active

415 new cases in Island Health, 1,021 active

