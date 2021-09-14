B.C. reports 677 new cases, 1 death due to COVID-19

There are 288 people in hospital, nearly half of whom are in ICU

The province is reporting 677 new cases of COVID-19 and one death as of Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Of the new cases, 237 are in Fraser Health, 102 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 153 are in Interior Health, 99 are in Northern Health and 86 are in Island Health. Twenty of the new cases are epi-linked.

There are 6,165 active cases of the virus out of a total of 167,416 since the pandemic began. There are 288 people in hospital, of whom 140 are in ICU.

The new fatality occurred in Northern Health, bringing the death toll up to 1,866.

B.C.’s first-dose vaccination rate has reached 86.5 per cent while the second-dose rate has reached 79.4 per cent.

There is one new health-care facility outbreak at Westminster House in Fraser Health, while the one at Brock Fahrni in Vancouver Coastal Health has been declared over.

There are currently outbreaks in the following long-term care facilities: Northcrest Care Centre, Menno Home, Westminster House (Fraser Health), Arbutus Care Centre, Louis Brier Home and Hospital, Opal by Element (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Mill Creek – second floor, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre, Spring Valley Care Centre, Kamloops Seniors Village, Hillside Village, The Hamlets at Westsyde, Joseph Creek Care Village (Interior Health), Sunset Lodge (Island Health) and Jubilee Lodge (Northern Health) and in these assisted or independent living facilities: Nicola Meadows, David Lloyd Jones, Sun Pointe Village, Hardy View Lodge and Rose Woods Village (Interior Health)

There are outbreaks in these acute care facilties: Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health), Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health) and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior Health).

