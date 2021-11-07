FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Red Cross to pay $,1300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Funding will go to eligible families currently in short-term housing after wildfires

The provincial government and the Canadian Red Cross will be providing $1,300 each month to households affected by wildfires this summer.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), the province said the money, which will begin to flow in December, is meant to provide interim support to eligible households as they transition to long-term housing. These households have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

Residents will be contacted by the Red Cross to discuss next steps for interim and long-term housing options. Homeowners will also receive support with repair and reconstruction if they have not yet been able to return to their homes. Other supports being offered could include mental health services and explaining financial and insurance options.

For more information on Red Cross services, individuals can call call 1-800-863-6582 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires.

In July, the province announced a program where donations to the Red Cross Fires Appeal fund would be matched by the province and the federal government, turning each $1 raised – up to a max of $20 million – into $3.

READ MORE: Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos at deadly production where 8 died
Next story
‘It’s going to be crazy’: Snowbirds at campground eager for U.S. border reopening

Just Posted

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: All-party federal government an option?

Liam Daud of Tatla Lake recently had a book published by the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2021: Liam grows nasturtiums

An early automobile gets passed by a freight team on the Cariboo Road, circa 1910. (B.C. Provincial Archives photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The great Cariboo road controversy

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Observer.
FOREST INK: New report provides alternative to using traditional site indices