École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)

B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Health officials have identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Kelowna Francophone school, the first in the school system provincewide.

At her regular briefing Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 21), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable. Three cases have been identified in the outbreak so far.

“Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Interior Health will provide ongoing updates as the investigation continues,” Henry said in a statement.

Interior Health said the exposure occurred after members of the school community mixed with select cohorts and one another, while others mixed during a break.

The health authority continues to investigate and our medical health officers are providing support to the school administrators, staff, students and families.

Yesterday, Interior Health (IH) announced a single case had been present in the school between Oct. 13 and 15.

READ MORE: COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Green leader hopes voters see value in minority government
Next story
B.C. NDP takes snap election risk during pandemic in quest for majority government

Just Posted

There are presently 1,072 active business licenses in the city of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First impressions go a long way with small businesses: chamber executive director

Celebrate Small Business Week Oct. 18 to 24

School District 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 takes bite out of SD27 enrolment

Fewer students at schools, but homeschooling up

Lucille Paul (from left) inspired her mother Audrey Daniels to take to the ice and play hockey with her and her sister Jade Paul. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mother and her daughters bond on the ice

Audrey Daniels plays hockey with daughters Lucille Paul, 23, and Jade Paul.

Friends and family were able to recently join Ike (Isidore) Kalelest in celebrating his 80th birthday. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Family key for Kalelest

It was all smiles for Ike (Isidore) Kalelest who celebrated his 80th… Continue reading

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director invites everyone to participate in the “Haunted Hunt” one of the events taking place for Halloween. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smaller events planned for Halloween in Williams Lake’s downtown

Haunted scavenger hunt, colouring contest, business dress up contests part of the fare

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Most Read