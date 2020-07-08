B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks on pandemic response at the B.C. legislature, May 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

The province recorded three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday (July 8) as it passed 3,000 total cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

There were 18 new cases of the virus in B.C. as of Wednesday, according to a joint statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. That bring’s B.C.’s total number of test positive cases to 3,008 since January when the first one was identified. Of those cases, 162 are active, 17 are in hospital and three are in ICU.

A total of 186 people have died due to the virus.

More to come.

