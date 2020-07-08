FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks on pandemic response at the B.C. legislature, May 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

The province recorded three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday (July 8) as it passed 3,000 total cases since the pandemic began earlier this year.

There were 18 new cases of the virus in B.C. as of Wednesday, according to a joint statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. That bring’s B.C.’s total number of test positive cases to 3,008 since January when the first one was identified. Of those cases, 162 are active, 17 are in hospital and three are in ICU.

A total of 186 people have died due to the virus.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
3 people dead in Prince George motel fire
Next story
B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

Just Posted

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Wildfire crews to burn Fox Mountain fuel management woody debris

Burning could begin as early as July 8 and go until as late as Sept. 29

Flooding forces closure of Cedar Point Provincial Park Campground near Likely

It is closed until further notice due to flooding from Quesnel Lake

Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre parking lot coffee house a big hit

It was the first time seniors gathered at the centre since COVID-19 forced the closure in mid-March

HOMETOWN: Care and respect a motto to live by

Glenda Winger

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Most Read