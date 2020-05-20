A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks past a opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. British Columbia has entered into phase 2 of the provinces re-start plan allowing some business to reopen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

The province record 21 new cases and three new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, B.C. health officials said in a statement Wednesday (May 20).

The jump in cases followed three days of single-digit increases that had many feeling hopeful as restrictions loosened and B.C. entered Phase Two of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Coronavirus

