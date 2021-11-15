FILE – A nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

B.C. records 1,270 new cases, 16 COVID deaths over the weekend

No new health care outbreaks were reported

The province recorded 1,270 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths over the weekend.

According to the health ministry, there were 502 new cases reported Saturday (Nov. 12), 387 cases reported on Sunday and 381 cases reported on Monday.

By health authority, the numbers break down to 417 new cases in Fraser Health, 121 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 275 new cases in Interior Health, 274 new cases in Northern Health and 183 new cases in Island Health.

Of the 16 people who died, one was located in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, two in Interior Health, three in Northern Health and eight in Island Health.

There are currently 376 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 116 are in ICU. Overall, there are 3,837 total active cases across B.C.

The first-dose vaccination rate rose to 90.7 per cent for eligible people ages 12 and up, while the second-dose rate reached 86.8 per cent.

