During the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, police received a spike in online child exploitation reports. (Black Press Media File photo)

During the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, police received a spike in online child exploitation reports. (Black Press Media File photo)

B.C. RCMP seeing skyrocketing reports of online predators exploiting children, youth

Between Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year, a total of 5,790 reports havebeen made to police

B.C. child exploitation investigators are sounding the alarm over an increase in predators victimizing and exploiting children and youth online.

During the height of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, police received a spike in online child exploitation reports – but that trend is continuing to rise despite the country turning the pandemic corner.

In 2021, there were 4,600 total reports made to the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unite. In 2022, that number doubled to 9,600 reports.

Between Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year, a total of 5,790 reports have already been received.

“Our children are continually being targeted online, and it is important for youth, and their guardians to stay alert,” a statement from the unit said.

“Predators can find ways to have direct contact with youth on various social media platforms, even in the false safety of our physical homes with locked doors. Kids of all ages are increasingly vulnerable in our always-online world.”

The exploitation unit receives referrals from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, cybertip.ca, Crimestoppers, Interpol and many other international policing partners.

Cpl. Sharen Leung encouraged parents and guardians to talk to children about online safety and be vigilant of unsolicited friend requests.

“Safe online habits can go a long way to protecting kids from exploitation, but parent awareness is also key.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the unit for further details about investigations and charge rates in regards to these reports.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions
Next story
B.C. government lawyers protest bill that would prevent forming a new union

Just Posted

Quesnel Search and Rescue responded to a call of a boat in distress on the Fraser River, Saturday night. (Quesnel Search and Rescue - Facebook Photo)
Boaters in distress on Fraser River safely rescued by Quesnel SAR

Tom Schoen, top right, talks to Chilcotin Road Elementary students about trail building tools, safety and techniques at a workshop on May 1, 2023. (Jane Wellburn photo)
Chilcotin Road students build trail, opportunities in school’s backyard

Renee Seelhof competes in breakaway roping Friday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Junior rodeo competitors do well at high school rodeo hosted in Williams Lake

The Fraser River on May 6, taken from the Sheep Creek Bridge along Highway 20. (Photo submitted)
High streamflow advisories/flood watches continue for north-central Cariboo

Pop-up banner image