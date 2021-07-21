An owl rest of a signpost in near the seawall in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alam Hina

An owl rest of a signpost in near the seawall in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alam Hina

B.C. puts 18-month ban on rodenticides to help protect wildlife

The government has temporarily banned their sale in order to protect owls and other wildlife from poisoning

The B.C. government has temporarily banned the sale of rodenticides to protect owls and other wildlife from poisoning.

The Environment Ministry says it will review alternatives during the 18-month ban of “second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides,” which are more powerful than other rodent controls and increase the risk of poisoning of creatures that eat these animals.

It says in a news release that agricultural production, food safety and health services like hospitals, food processing storage facilities, restaurants and grocery stores are exempt from the ban.

The ministry says it will update pesticide applicator certification material and educate users on methods to minimize harm.

It says the pesticide will be used as the last line of defence.

Environment Minister George Heyman says in a statement that rodenticide use is harming, and too often killing, birds, pets and other wildlife.

Deanna Pfeifer, with the Rodenticide Free B.C. campaign, welcomed the ban saying there are a number of alternative pest management approaches that are safer, humane and effective in the long term.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentWildlife

Previous story
B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection creeps up, 78 new cases Wednesday

Just Posted

Highway 97 is closed in both directions July 22 due to the Flat Lake wildfire. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Highway 97 closed in both directions from Big Bar Road to 94 Mile: DriveBC

Wildfire crews battle the Flat Lake fire. (Warren Lowe - Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Lifelong trapper Paul Blackwell details his life story in his memoir, the Mad Trapper of Greeny Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mad Trapper shares memoir of life in the Cariboo

A proposal to build a drive-thru restaurant and beer and wine store at 1704 Broadway Avenue South has been downgraded to just a beer and wine store. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Beer and wine store proposed for 1704 Broadway Ave. South in Williams Lake