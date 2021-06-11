Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

With overall COVID-19 infection continuing at a low rate all week, B.C. reported one new outbreak at a senior care home Friday, as public health officials prepare to increase protection for senior care home residents.

B.C. reported 180 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection in the 24 hours up to June 11. There are 162 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 176 on Thursday and 195 on Wednesday. One death was recorded, for a total of 1,730 since he pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the rapid increase to 75 per cent of adults vaccinated has resulted in the virus reproduction rate being below one and falling in all regions of B.C., and increasing vaccination in patient care areas of senior facilities is a priority.

Northern Health reported a new COVID-19 outbreak at Rotary Manor senior home in Dawson Creek, one of the hotspot communities that has been targeted with all-ages vaccination clinics to bring up its lagging immunization rate. There are currently 10 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C., including Cherington Place and Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey, each dealing with a second outbreak. Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna is also currently in COVID-19 infection protocol, which comes into effect with one or more confirmed infections among staff and residents.

RELATED: B.C. awaits Ottawa’s word on allowing cruise ships to stop

RELATED: Study tracks COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness for children

“As you know, we have had a few outbreaks in long-term care homes, and there’s been a couple where it spread quite rapidly despite most residents being immunized, and most staff,” Henry said at a briefing June 10. “So yes, we are revising that. We are looking at the policy. We have still in place a single-site order [for staff]. And as part of moving forward into the next phase of this, we will be looking at how do we ensure that everybody in these most highly vulnerable settings are immunized with two doses as much as possible.”

The second stage of B.C.’s reopening plan is expected to be announced on Monday, allowing recreational travel province-wide and and indoor seated gatherings up to 50 people effective Tuesday, June 15.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law
Next story
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Paradise Cinemas is ready to welcome back movie viewers once the province gives movie theatres the go-ahead. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake’s Paradise Cinemas eyes June 18 re-opening if COVID-19 restrictions allow

Managing partner Munraj Hothi is looking forward to showing movies again

The Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre (Photo submitted)
Bike wash station now available at Tourism Discovery Centre

The project was a long-time goal of the Williams Lake Cycling Club

An abandoned campfire at the Tatla Lake Recreation Site on Sunday, May 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution with open burning throughout the region

It is the responsibility of anyone lighting a fire to extinguish it

(Black Press Media file photo)
School District 27 announces Cariboo Chilcotin retirements

Four staff retirements announced

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Most Read