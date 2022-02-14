A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

B.C. police moving to licence plate readers to check insurance

ICBC offering online insurance renewals starting May 1

The B.C. government is phasing out vehicle validation stickers on licence plates, as the Insurance Corp. of B.C. funds the use of automated plate scanners for police to use on the roads.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Monday that as B.C. opens up online insurance renewals for ICBC insurance policies expiring May 1 or later, the licence stickers are being phased out. People can do their renewals online starting March 17, as well as update addresses, insured drivers and other information using computers or mobile devices.

ICBC is funding the police equipment for verifying licence plates with a $1 million one-time grant for police forces who are not yet using it. The ministry says this cost will be offset by the elimination of manufacturing and distributing the decals.

Farnworth said the elimination of decals will also cut down on theft of licence plates. The move has already been made in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

ICBC was forced to move to phone and email renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and since 2019 the corporation has been busy revamping its accident and injury procedures, moving most disputes to an administrative tribunal to cut down on rapidly increasing court costs.

RELATED: Online ICBC renewals ‘not a priority’ in 2019

RELATED: B.C. NDP removes lawyers from most ICBC cases

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsICBC

Previous story
Man dies after skiing accident at B.C.’s Fernie Alpine Resort

Just Posted

Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO: Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

No matter the season, Vanessa Fer loves spending time at Scout Island with her children, Danika, 3, (from left), Aurora, 1, and Ember, 6. On Sunday the family was at the beach playing in the snow and sun. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EDITORIAL: Happy Valentine’s Day

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Time to rebrand the word cowboy?

Tiera French of the Williams Lake Blue Fins competes in a 200-metre breast stroke heat during competition on Saturday, Feb. 5 of the Cariboo Dental Frost Fest swim meet. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Blue Fins host first swim meet in two years