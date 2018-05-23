(Black Press files)

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Wait times at doctors offices and in hospital cost British Columbians nearly half a million dollars in 2017.

New stats released by the Fraser Institute Wednesday show that the number of working hours that the province’s patients miss totals up to $473,412, when using the average wage of a B.C. resident.

READ MORE: B.C. patients wait more than 26 weeks for medical care: report

Patients waited the longest for orthopaedic surgery and ophthalmological procedures, according to the report, costing $140,098 and $126,071, respectively.

Canada-wide, patients lost nearly $1.9 million waiting for medically necessary procedures, with orthopaedic surgery and ophthalmological procedures remaining the most costly.

B.C. wasn’t the worst in the country, with the median waiting time sitting at 14.1 weeks, but wait times in the province were 3.2 weeks longer than the country’s median.

Jane Henry, of North Vancouver, has been waiting for an appointment with a hip specialist for six months already, as she awaits to undergo surgery.

READ MORE: B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

“I had a knee replacement 4 years ago and it’s dislodged or moved and I am in excruciating pain and there are days where I cannot walk and the days I can walk I have to use a cart or cane or something to hold me up,” said Henry.

“I am told that it will be another 6 months minimum just to see this surgeon and then I’m going to have to wait for I don’t know how long for the surgery.”

Img src=”https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/12007794/FI-wait-times-study-1.jpg” style=”width:100%”>

But B.C. wasn’t even the worst across Canada: Manitoba wait times sat at 16.3 weeks, Nova Scotia at 16.1 weeks and three other provinces beat out B.C. for longest wait times, while Newfoundland and Labrador had the shortest wait times at 8.7 weeks.

The average hourly wage used to calculate the wait time costs was $25.71 in B.C. and $26.16 across Canada.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Administrative changes on the way for SD27
Next story
Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

Just Posted

Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival

Update: Union turns Mount Polley lockout into a strike

Mount Polley Mining Corporation’s labour agreement with United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 expired Dec. 31

Administrative changes on the way for SD27

School District 27 announced several new administrative appointments moving ahead

RCMP unit nets dozens of convictions in first year of operation

Insp. Pelley said the detachment’s number one priority is to reduce and prevent the impacts of violent crimes

Cariboo business supplies security UTVs for 44th G7 Summit

Spectra Power Sports (SPS) works with RCMP and CSIS

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Police caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

Barkerville opens for the season

Highlights of Barkerville’s upcoming season include 150th Dominion Day and pack train re-creation

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Most Read