A nurse looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. A B.C. nurse was handed a two-week suspension Aug. 3 for neglecting a resident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. nurse suspended for ignoring call bell of resident who subsequently died

Fort St. John woman will also undergoing ethics training

A Fort St. John-based nurse is being disciplined after she ignored the call bell of one of her residents, who died soon after in hospital.

Danielle Macnevin was on a night shift in March 2021 when she failed to complete the safety check, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives found.

The resident called for Macnevin from their bathroom, but wasn’t found until the next day due to Macnevin’s negligence. The resident was taken to hospital where they died.

In a consent agreement published Aug. 3, Macnevin agreed to a two-week suspension and a prohibition from being the only nurse on duty during night shifts. She will also undergo remedial ethics education and a consulting program to address the foundational issues of her actions.

