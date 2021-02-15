The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Mountie sustained serious injuries after vehicle hit ice en route to call in Nanaimo

Officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP says an officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle hit a patch of ice and rolled over in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say in a news release that the Mountie was on his way to assist another officer and had his emergency equipment activated and siren on when the incident occurred Monday.

They say he was driving northbound on Highway 19A and his car went off the road after hitting the ice or slush, flipping several times.

When his vehicle came to a rest, the Mountie managed to crawl out and request emergency assistance.

The RCMP say in the release that a witness reported the officer appeared to be travelling at or slightly above the posted speed limit and in a “reasonable manner” just prior to the incident.

They say the officer was admitted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Canadian Press

