B.C. Mining Month celebrates innovation

Mining has long been important to the Williams Lake economy

Innovation has been a centrepiece of British Columbia’s mining industry for generations.

B.C. Mining Month 2021 will celebrate the industry’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement throughout its history, and look towards the future to identify how mining companies, Indigenous nations, the tech and cleantech sectors and governments can work collaboratively to develop and implement innovative environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions across the industry.

Mining is a foundational industry for the province — all B.C. communities are mining communities. Mining supports more than 35,000 jobs in every corner of B.C., generates $7.4 billion in GDP and delivers more than $1 billion in taxes to government annually.

Mining has long been important to the Williams Lake economy with both the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines nearby, and the Cariboo Gold Project near Wells under development.

Two-hundred-seventy mining supply and service companies generated more than $39 million in revenue in Williams Lake in 2018. PwC Canada will release its annual B.C. mining report on May 26, reviewing the industry’s 2020 financial performance and economic contribution.

MABC will host three online innovation panels in May, that are free to the public with advanced registration, and partner organizations will host additional online events throughout the month.

Environmental Innovation and Decarbonization in Mining: Wednesday, May 12, noon to 1 p.m.

Join industry experts and thought leaders for an informative discussion on how our industry is reducing its carbon footprint and preparing for the net zero mine. Moderated by Hayley Woodin, executive editor, Business in Vancouver. Panelists include: Ali G. Madiseh, assistant professor, Norman B Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering, Scott Maloney, vice president environment, Teck Resources, Patrick Marshall, vice-president of Product Development, MacLean Engineering and Merran Smith, executive director, Clean Energy Canada

Indigenous Peoples in Mining: Wednesday, May 19, noon to 1 p.m.

Knowledge keepers and subject matter experts will discuss reconciliation, UNDRIP and what’s required to advance meaningful relationships and partnerships to achieve shared objectives between Indigenous peoples and industry. Dave Nikolejsin, strategic advisor, McCarthy Tetrault, will moderate. Panelists include: Mark Podlasly, director of economic policy and initiatives, First Nations Major Projects Coalition, Justin Himmelright, vice-president sustainability, Skeena Resources and a third panelist to be added shortly.

On May 5, diversity and inclusion in mining was the topic of a panel discussion with Tara Hassan, vice president, Corporate Development, SilverCrest Metals, Bob Quartermain, founder and former chairman, Pretium Resources and Christy Smith, vice president, Indigenous and stakeholder engagement, Falkirk Environmental.

MABC president and chief executive officer Michael Goehring’s ‘State of BC Mining’ keynote address to Greater Vancouver Board of Trade will occur on Thursday, May 26, noon to 1:00 p.m.

Goehring will highlight innovation, change and technological developments in one of the province’s foundational industries, and the critical role B.C. mining plays in providing the minerals and metals the world needs to transition to a cleaner, low carbon future

For a full list of BC Mining Month events, please visit MABC’s website.

Celebrating its 120th year, MABC has been the voice of B.C.’s steel making coal, metal and mineral producers, smelters and advanced development companies since 1901.

Today the industry benefits all British Columbians and supports more than 35,000 jobs and over 3,700 small, medium and Indigenous affiliated businesses in every corner of the province through an annual spend of nearly $3 billion on goods and services.

Members’ products have among the lowest carbon footprints globally and are helping the world transition to a cleaner, low-carbon future; safely and responsibly.

